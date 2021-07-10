Latest update July 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man who crushed goldsmith to death charged, placed on $500,000 bail

Jul 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – Thirty-four year-old Tillackram Dindial, a truck driver of Lot 21 Hope West, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on Monday after he ran over a goldsmith with his truck. He was charged on Thursday for causing death by dangerous driving, contrary to Section 35 (1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02.
He appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Fabayo Azore, where he pleaded not guilty. As a result, he was placed on $500,000 bail to return on August 8, 2021, for trial.
On Monday around 19:30hours, Rajin Persaud, 38, a goldsmith of Foulis, East Coast Demerara, was crushed to death by motor lorry GWW 8721, which was driven by Tillackram.
Kaieteur News understands that the motor lorry was stationary on the northern parapet of the access road in the vicinity of the driver’s premises offloading some sand. As the driver of the motor lorry lowered the tray and started to reverse, his wife shouted at him indicating that he ran over one of their dogs.
Upon checking, he observed an identifiable male under the truck with what appeared to be blood about his body.
He was then picked up by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead by a doctor. A breathalyser test conducted on the driver of motor lorry GWW 8721, which revealed no alcohol present.

