Man in custody for raping 16-year-old

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was on Thursday taken into police custody after it was alleged that he raped a 16-year-old girl sometime in August last year. Kaieteur News learnt that the incident occurred in Region Nine and that young man and the girl are related to each other.

It was reported to the police that the two were sexually involved and according to reports, the girl was questioned, following which, she confessed to what had transpired.

A report was subsequently made at the Lethem Police Station on Thursday and acting on information received, the young man was arrested later that day.

An investigation into the matter has since been launched.