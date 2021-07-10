Health Ministry records 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update July 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2021 News
– 1 child remains in ICU
Kaieteur News – Yesterday the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that another three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 75-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 66-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).
All three persons died over a two-day period (June 7 to June 8) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 489.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 77 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,834.
The dashboard also shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday stated that three children are still hospitalised; one child remains in the COVID-19 ICU.
According to the Ministry, there are 87 persons in institutional isolation, 1,336 in home isolation and 10 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 18,911 have recovered from the virus.
