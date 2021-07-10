Guyanese oil and gas workers complain of mistreatment – GAWU

Kaieteur News – In a statement to the media yesterday, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) disclosed that it is in receipt of numerous complaints from Guyanese who say they are employed in the oil and gas sector and are being treated unfairly.

The Union said these complaints were recently lodged with its oil and gas branch. Expounding further, GAWU said chief among the complaints received was the notion that the Guyanese employees appear to be inferior to their foreign counterparts. Despite there being identical duties in some cases, GAWU said the Guyanese workers have lamented that there exist vast discrepancies in their respective rates of pay. Additionally, “they are required to work extended periods consistently. Apart from that, after their long shifts they are required to attend meetings and undertake other briefings without any pay, thereby restricting their time to rest and recuperate for another day’s work. This they shared is taking a significant toll on their physical and mental well-being.”

Kaieteur News understands that the workers indicated to the Union that even when there is a brief respite in their substantive duties, they are made to undertake tasks, which are not within their job descriptions. They indicated that they are not unwilling to work but the manner of communication from some foreign supervisors and managers leave a lot to be desired. GAWU said this has led to many workers feeling like they are lesser beings.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union have consequently stated that it will fight for there to be better treatment of locals while adding, “The nation’s workers must be treated fairly and without any prejudices.”