GGA & Nexgen Golf Academy Programme deemed a success Another set for August

Kaieteur News – With 60 players from ages 4-17 enrolled in the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy programme, parents and children are calling for another such camp and the demand has led to a second camp scheduled for August 2-14.

Three days per week, dozens of eager golfers and parents converge on the Academy on Woolford Avenue for two hours of learning and fun that extends beyond just Golf. This week, youngsters were given the opportunity to learn about Archery and table tennis whilst parents relaxed and enjoyed massages compliments of the GGA and Modfin Salon and Spa.

The Camp is scheduled to conclude on July 17th with a skills competition for parents and children to win prizes. The Camp was dedicated to the memory of Coach Colin Ming who was a key partner of the Academy and Golf in Guyana.

The Ming family and Neil Jones from Florida continue to support the development of the youth programme and have pledged additional equipment which is already on the way to Guyana. The Archery Team led by Coach Narda gave youths and parents a chance to enjoy another sport and at their insistence, a second day had to be scheduled.

Coach Miguel Wong along with members of the Titans Club and the Guyana National Table Tennis team gave the youths great support in both physical training and table tennis.

“This has been an amazing experience for the children and we are extremely grateful to our sponsors who made it possible for everyone to have a fantastic activity,” said GGA President Aleem Hussain. “Our coaching team led by Dr. Joaan Deo, Russ Hayward, Al Wilson Jr., and Miguel Wong gives us the ability to provide the best experience possible.”

Hussain emphasised that sponsorship by Assuria General Insurance; Copa Airlines; Blue Life Waters; Trophy Stall; Ansa Mcal; Toolsie Persaud; Kanuku Suite & Apartments; Kanuku Tours; Angel Seafood Restaurant & Bar; Sunshine Snacks; Ram & Mcrae; Puran Brothers; Crown Mining; Panko Steel Construction; H. Nauth & Sons; AR Printery; Bissessar Shipping Company; CS World Cargo & Logistics; Sterling Products; Caliper Drones; PasCargo; Shafura Hussain Foundation; Gtt and NexGen Global Group made it possible for children from Scouts, Lions and Enmore Orphanage to take part in the Camp.

It was support from these companies and Sunshine Snacks, Sterling Products and Blue Life Waters, that the GGA was able to provide everything the youths needed to make them “Happy Campers”.

Hussain hinted that partnerships with other Sports Associations would see innovative developments that would expand the culture of covid compliant activity across several sports disciplines.

For more information on Golf and other activities, visit nexgengolfacademy on Facebook and Instagram or call 668 7419.