EPA replaces new guidelines with outdated model 6 days before asking ExxonMobil to do EIA for US$900M gas-to-energy project

Latest update July 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On June 22, 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it had taken the decision to withdraw the Revised Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Guidelines (2020) for Mining, Forestry, Hydropower, Thermal Power, Electricity Transmission and Offshore Petroleum Exploration and Production.
It has opted instead to use guidelines from two decades earlier, which is—the EIA Guidelines (2000) Volumes 1-5 (Generic; Forestry; Mining; and Electricity Generation).
The announcement came six days before the EPA announced that ExxonMobil applied for environmental authorisation for the US$900M gas-to-energy project, while adding that it requires the company’s local affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), to conduct an EIA before it considers giving approval.
The excuse given by the EPA for walking back on the 2020 guidelines is that it needs to facilitate broader consultations on the documents.
The timing of this decision was raised by a concerned Guyanese, Simone Mangal, during a virtual public scoping for the gas-to-shore project on Thursday. However, the EPA officials chairing the engagement offered no comment on her statement.
The press, in recent months, has advocated for transparency and due diligence on the gas-to-shore project. Kaieteur News has shown how many other countries have been adversely affected because of their failure to ascertain the integrity of the project.
One recent incident involving a compromised gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico raised a stir in international news. The gas leak was so significant that it literally set the ocean on fire, with many news agencies calling the sight an ‘eye of fire.’
Guyana’s EPA announced that ExxonMobil would have to conduct an EIA for the project, on June 28, starting a 28-day period of public consultation. In addition to virtual and in-person consultations being conducted throughout the period, persons may contact the EPA to air their concerns. The concerns raised about the environmental impact of the project will be considered when determining the scope of the EIA.
