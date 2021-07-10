Driver who caused death of Venezuelan woman in Stewartville accident gets $880,000 bail

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Ralph, the driver of the motor car that was involved in the horrific accident at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), last month, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old Venezuelan woman, was released on $880,000 bail after he was charged for causing her death.

The mother of one was killed after the driver of the car in which she was travelling, lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a utility pole. The car had split in two as a result of the impact. The driver was among four others who were injured.

Ralph of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, made his first court appearance in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Thursday before Magistrate, Zameena Ali-Seepaul, where he was slapped with five traffic charges.

He was not required to plead to the charge, which states that on June 21, 2021, on the Stewartville Public Road, he drove motorcar PRR 2014 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Alejandra Brazon of Stewartville, WCD.

Ralph was also charged with being an unlicensed driver, having an unlicensed motor vehicle and for using an uninsured and uncertified vehicle.

The defendant was granted bail to the tune of $800,000 for the causing death charge and $20,000 bail each for the other four offences.

According to reports, moments before the tragic accident, Ralph was heading east along the northern side of the public road at a fast rate when he reportedly overtook another vehicle, which was heading in the same direction. Reports suggest that after overtaking the vehicle and while returning to his lane, the 33-year-old lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole located on the northern side of the road.

Video footage of the accident shows the car’s left side facing the post before impact. After the collision, the car was split in two causing the occupants to be thrown out and into a nearby trench.

They were all picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were examined. Brazon was pronounced dead on arrival while Ralph, Urelis Gonsalves, Alexandra (only name given) and Kataleena (only name given) were hospitalised in stable condition.

Brazon’s body was removed and taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour, where a post mortem was conducted. An investigation was then launched into the fatal accident.