Latest update July 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Guyanese nah easy! Dem does do things in dem country wah dem nah risk overseas. De authorities establish bus staps on most of de bus routes in de city. But check and see how many of dem minibuses does stap at dem bus staps.
Right in front de police face dem does drap off people. And yuh can’t blame dem drivers all de time. Some of dem passengers want “drap to spat.” Dem don’t intend to walk more dan necessary. So if dem going to a store, dem want get put off in front de store door.
Dem gat a private hospital in Georgetown name Mercy Hospital. It gat wan big tent about 15 metres from de gate. If yuh going in de hospital, yuh does gat fuh check in at de big tent fuh dem check yuh temperature and find out if yuh gat cough or fever (dem boys wan know if anybody ever admit dem gat cough or fever).
Imagine it does tek yuh 10 seconds fuh walk from de gate to de tent. But dem gat some people does ask dem car fuh drive in and drap dem to spat, even though dem car gan gat to drive to de back of de hospital, turn around and exit.
Nuff of dem Guyanese nah want walk de lil part from de gate to de tent. Dem want drap to spat.
It mek dem boys remember de story about de three drunk men wah bin in wan taxi. De driver know dat dem three drunk so he start de engine, tun it off again and say, “We reached yuh destination.” De first drunk pay he; de second drunk say “thank you” den give he money too; de third guy pelt a slap on de taxi driver.
De driver was shack thinking de third guy wasn’t suh drunk after all. De driver say, “What was that for?”
De third drunk say, “Control your speed next time, you’ve nearly killed us!”
Talk half and don’t tek worries!
