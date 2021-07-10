DJ on bail for playing loud music

Kaieteur News – Popular Disc Jockey (DJ), Tony Bowen called “Mix Master Tony,” was yesterday placed on $10,000 bail when he appeared before a City Magistrate for allegedly playing loud music.

Bowen, 26, of Third Street, Cummings Lodge, denied the charge, which alleges that on July 3, 2021 at Taco Loco, he disturbed the peace by playing loud music.

He appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Bowen’s lawyer told the court that his client was never told to turn down the music and that the police just showed up and arrested his client.

Senior Magistrate Daly placed him on $10,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to July 13, 2021. The court was informed that on that date the owner of Taco Loco is expected to be charged.