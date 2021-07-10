DJ on bail for playing loud music

Latest update July 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Popular Disc Jockey (DJ), Tony Bowen called “Mix Master Tony,” was yesterday placed on $10,000 bail when he appeared before a City Magistrate for allegedly playing loud music.
Bowen, 26, of Third Street, Cummings Lodge, denied the charge, which alleges that on July 3, 2021 at Taco Loco, he disturbed the peace by playing loud music.
He appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Bowen’s lawyer told the court that his client was never told to turn down the music and that the police just showed up and arrested his client.
Senior Magistrate Daly placed him on $10,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to July 13, 2021. The court was informed that on that date the owner of Taco Loco is expected to be charged.
Jul 10, 2021CG Insurance T20I… Kaieteur News – The West Indies fought back to acquire an 18-run victory in opening game of the five match T20I series against Australia last night at the Daren Sammy...
Jul 10, 2021
Jul 10, 2021
Jul 10, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Kaieteur News – When the circumstances of Walter Rodney’s assassination became clarified, immediately after his death,... more
Kaieteur News – The reasons why many persons are leaving the PNC/R have nothing to do with the party’s leadership.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]