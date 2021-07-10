Children urged to participate in exciting new ‘Expressive Visual Arts’ competition

Kaieteur News – Children between the ages of seven and 12 years old will have the opportunity to partake in a fun initiative called the ‘Expressive Visual Arts’ competition that will be rolled out just after school closes in July.

In a release, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) noted that the competition is in keeping with the theme of International Day of Families 2021, which is “Families and New Technologies.” The National Family Commission (NFC) in collaboration with the Ministry is undertaking the competition.

According to the release, “a call is being made to children across the length and breadth of Guyana to design an artistic representation of their family tree (up to three generations inclusive of the participant).”

It is anticipated that with this competition, awareness will be brought to the different types of family units and the roles and changes affecting families. Additionally, it is expected that in gathering information on their family, bonds among children and their family members will be strengthened.

Children are urged to make use of different technologies available (Zoom, Social Media, etc.) to gather information and create their family tree. The artwork they produce will have to be in the form of a drawing or painting that expresses their interpretation of their family tree.

However, while the use of technology is encouraged to formulate designs, the submission should be of an original concept. The entry should be conceptualised, developed and completed by the child. (Family details to complete the artwork could however be obtained from family members).

Furthermore, contestants are to submit a brief summary (with a limit of 750 words) of the story behind the image and how they made use of technology to create the masterpiece. The image should be at least 1,080 x 1,350 pixels, and each participant is allowed only one entry.

All submissions must be labelled legibly with the name, age and contact information of the participant, and submissions should be sent to [email protected] before August 30, 2021.

Submissions will be posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page and it is envisaged that family members and others will promote the image on social media by sharing the image. The 10 submissions that receive the highest number of Facebook ‘likes’ will be shortlisted for a final review by the judges.

Prizes of electronic devices will be awarded to the first, second, third, fourth and fifth place winners, and the announcement of winners will be made before September 15, 2021.

All entries will be judged on creativity and originality, best use of technology, clarity and neatness and overall impression of the piece and the story behind the image.

