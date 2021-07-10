CDB President visits Guyana

Latest update July 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance in the Office of the President, Dr. Ashni K. Singh, warmly welcomed newly-appointed President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon, who arrived at the Eugene Correia International Airport just before noon yesterday. The CDB President is in Guyana on an official visit to meet and have discussions with President, Mohammed Irfaan Ali, and other officials.
Jul 10, 2021CG Insurance T20I… Kaieteur News – The West Indies fought back to acquire an 18-run victory in opening game of the five match T20I series against Australia last night at the Daren Sammy...
