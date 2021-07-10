Boxing team off to Mexico for AMBC Youth Qualifiers Jackman and Inverary misses flight

Latest update July 10th, 2021 12:46 AM
Jul 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – A five-member team consisting of Coach Terrence Poole, Travis Inverary, Alesha Jackman, Wayne Castello and Patrick Harvey were scheduled to leave the shores of the ‘Land of Many Waters’ at midnight with the destination being Guadalajara, Mexico for the American Boxing Association’s (AMBC) Junior Championship Qualifiers from July 11th – 19th.
However, that team came up short with Caribbean Champion Alesha Jackman, who has been training relentlessly to be match fit, confirming to Kaieteur Sport that she along with Travis Inverary will not be able to make the trip.
Jackman explained that there was insufficient documentation to process her visa application when they visited the Mexican Embassy on Thursday last and they were again unsuccessful on Friday (yesterday).
Jackman, who lost her mom, last month, stated that she was very disappointed in not being able to make the trip but vowed to continue working hard because she is certain her time will come. She mentioned that, “I had to shed a lot of weight to be competition ready and I was really hurt when I got the news that I couldn’t get to travel.”
However, Coach Poole along with Wayne Castello and Patrick Harvey have left for the tournament which will see successful fighters competing at the first Panam Junior Championships, scheduled for November 25th – December 5th in Cali, Colombia.
Poole had mentioned during an interview earlier in the week that having young fighters exposed to international competition will augur well for their development and that he is confident that the team will do themselves and the Guyana proud.
