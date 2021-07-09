We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) Series

Kaieteur News – West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard said they want to get some wins under their belt as they take on Australia in the first of the five-match T20 series today at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Pollard said they always try to improve and to come up with the best plan and hopefully they can get the better of the Australians. “I don’t like to take anything for granted, so we want to get some wins under our belt. Each game is important and we would like the contributing factor from every one of our members.”

“The guys have a fair idea of what we are expecting from them so let’s see if we can replicate what we have spoken about. We continue to work with individuals, something’s may take longer than some, but everything that we do is work in progress,” he added.

Pollard stated that their bowling has been fantastic, but they need to improve in other areas.

“Our bowling unit has been fantastic, Obed Mc Koy and Dwayne Bravo have done well. Our fielding has let us down over a period of time, but the attitude and willingness shown by the guys despite the heat at different times are two of the positives that came out of the last series.”

“We have had a high percentage of dot balls and it has been spoken about, but we try not to leave any stone unturned and not take anything for granted. We have a wealth of experience so there is a lot of conversation taking place so we need to do put it into practice and get it right, “he posited.

Pollard noted that Australia has some world class players who are hungry, but they will come out and give it their best. “We are still looking to come up with the best combination and there is a long stretch and expectations are high.”

“Within a series where you have back to back games, the toll that it takes on the body is very high so how much can you actually work from a practical perspective to actually get it right and to also get an open net to get it done. So sometimes the most we can do is to have conversations and when we do get the opportunity we try to work on it.”

The skipper stated that they are working with Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran so that they can show what they are made of.

“We have 18 guys on the ground and Hetty is a really talented player. We have a lot of time for him and we want him to do well. So we are working with him and hope to reap the rewards of his talent.

Pooran is young and talented and in any sportsman’s career they go through that period like this, so this is an opportunity to be there for these players and give them that sort of hug and protect them so we are willing to work with them because we know they have what it takes to take West Indies cricket forward. Game time this evening is 19:30hrs.