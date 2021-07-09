Unidentified body of man found

Kaieteur News – The body of an unidentified male was discovered on Wednesday night, at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The naked body of African descent was lying on the northern carriageway of New Road with lacerations to the head and about the body. The deceased was picked up by the police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where it was seen and examined by the doctor on duty. The body is presently lying at the West Demerara Regional Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification and a Post Mortem Examination.