Two more women have died from COVID-19 – Health Ministry

Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. According to the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of two women, a 47-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 68-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
Both women reportedly died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll moved to 486.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 112 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,757. Out of the confirmed cases, 10,616 persons are women while 10,141 are men.
The dashboard also shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 90 persons in institutional isolation, 1,373 in home isolation and no one is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 18,795 persons have recovered from the virus.
