St. Mary’s Quarry found in breach of labour laws, BK gets clean bill

Kaieteur News – During a Ministerial visit to the St. Mary’s Quarry located in Bartica, Region Seven, the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, found that the company has been in breach of Guyana’s labour laws.

The Minister and his team comprising of Senior Labour Officers Denise Duncan and Prandatt Basdeo, on Tuesday met with some of the quarry workers who highlighted to them some of the inhumane working conditions they are forced to endure at the site. The mining site currently has 37 workers and their families all living on location.

According to a statement from the Ministry, they found that the workers are forced to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, without any day-off and are granted only four days Vacation Leave.

The Ministry revealed also that there is lack of safety equipment for the workers to utilise in order to carry out their duties. Additionally, they found that the Guyanese employees have different contractual agreements as against the foreign workers.

“It was shared that while Guyanese workers receive no day-off, the contract with foreign workers allows them to have days off and vacation leave,” the Labour Ministry noted.

Upon listening to their concerns, Minister Hamilton expressed that the working conditions are unacceptable for any worker and that the company seems to be applying “its own labour laws.”

In addressing the concerns raised, Hamilton said that his Ministry would reach with the management of the company to discuss what must be done in rectifying their infractions so as to create a better working environment for the workers.

Following his impromptu visit at St. Mary’s mining site, the Minister on Wednesday conducted a similar visit to the BK Quarry, which is also located in Region Seven.

There, the Minister and his team were able to meet with the company’s General Manager, Charles Kertzious, and Project Manager, Lionel Moonsammy, who gave them a tour around the quarry and the mines.

It was observed that the company had adequate Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) protocols in place for its workers. Hamilton during his visit also held discussions with mangers concerning employees’ welfare and salaries.

Before concluding his visit, the Labour Minister told the on-site management that the Ministry’s Chief Labour Officer (Ag), Michelle Baburam, would write to the company’s management in Georgetown, requesting an urgent meeting.

According to the Ministry, they intend to release full details and the outcome of the discussions pertaining to that meeting.