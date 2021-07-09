President lauds “respectful,” “valuable” relations between Guyana and US

Kaieteur News – President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, at a function held on July 4 to commemorate the 245th Independence Anniversary of the United States of America, described the relations shared between Guyana and the United States of America as “strong, healthy, respectful and valuable.”

In his address, the President noted the tremendous progress the US has made, “The strides made by the United States since its declaration of independence are a worthy cause for great celebration. Today, the United States is the world’s foremost economic and military super power.”

The Country’s Head of State highlighted the role of the Guyanese diaspora in the USA, noting that “Many Guyanese have made the United States their home and indeed, the largest segment of the Guyanese diaspora can be found in the United States.” The President consequently noted, that these overseas based Guyanese have in turn, aided the US on the assent to its current position, “Guyanese have also distinguished themselves and contributed to the development of other parts of the United States.”

He further subsequently noted that their contributions did not go unnoticed, and says that the recent renaming of a corner of Liberty Avenue in Queens, New York, to ‘Little Guyana’ has shown an acknowledgement of the contribution that Guyanese have made to the State of New York.

According to the President, the two States have “enjoyed excellent relations since the establishment of formal diplomatic ties 55 years ago” and that is a testament to the fact. He added, “The Trade Winds Exercise 2021 led by the United States Southern Command, was a further demonstration of shared commitment to partnership in the face of shared challenges and pursuit of common goals.” The President also acknowledged the United States for its support in the maintenance of Guyana’s democracy, and for its support in Guyana’s quest to ensure the preservation of its territorial integrity. He additionally pointed out that Guyana highly anticipates the US’ continued support in these areas. He further noted, that “Guyana applauds the bull plans announced by US President, Joseph Biden, to rejoin the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.” Additionally, he lauded the US’s recommitment to reduce greenhouse emission by 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2030, to accelerate transition to renewable energy sources to enable a carbon free energy system by 2030, the move to increase green infrastructure spending and to develop energy efficient technologies.

The President also concluded that “Guyana looks forward to working closely with the Government of the United States to build a more resilient and sustainable post COVID-19 future, and to combating and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.”