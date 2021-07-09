Police destroy ganja farm

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Cove and John Police Station, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Wednesday carried out an intelligence-led operation, which resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old man who was busted for the cultivation of marijuana at the Northern section of Seawall at Golden Grove Village, ECD.

The man was found cultivating marijuana plants ranging from 2ft to 11ft in height – ranks found a total of 150 plants at the scene.

After arresting the suspect, officers further searched the area and found 21 transparent bags and two black plastic bags containing sizeable amounts of cannabis, along with a set of camouflage clothing.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement said the estimated weight of the cannabis is 130kgs and it carries a street value of $9M. The farm was destroyed by fire and the suspect placed in custody after the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence. Investigations are ongoing.