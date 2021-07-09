Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Pensioner robbed, beaten by bandits

Jul 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – While heading to the clinic, an elderly woman was robbed and beaten by four bandits on motorcycles on Wednesday.
The 68-year-old woman of Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, was on Thomas and New Market Streets, in the vicinity of the Rabby’s Parlour, when she noticed four identifiable males riding on two motorcycles on New Market Street.
The four men then reportedly turned around and rode up in front of the victim where one of the riders began to assault her by hitting her about her body with his hands before snatching her handbag which contained a Samsung S10A cell phone valued $34,000 and $72,000 in cash. The four suspects then escaped on the said motorcycles in an unknown direction. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

