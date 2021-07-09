Man walks to police station after beaten unconscious in front court

Kaieteur News – A cutlass-wielding man, who was yesterday reportedly beaten unconscious in front of the Georgetown Magistrates Courts by a gang of men, got up and walked to the Brickdam Police Station to lodge a complaint against the assailants.

According to investigators, the man was assaulted around 13:30hrs, with the beating captured on camera. A cellphone-recorded video, which surfaced on Facebook, showed the victim armed with a cutlass and involved in an intense argument with one of the suspects on the pavement just in front of St. Andrews Kirk Church located along the Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.

It appeared as if the argument was over signs posted on the fence of the church. Another suspect approached and pelted at the victim with a stone.

The stone missed and the victim chased after him with cutlass. They ended up at the opposite end of the Avenue in front of the court. As he attempted to chop the suspect, he was attacked by other men, who together with the suspect brutally assaulted him until he fell onto the road.

One of them was seen pounding away on him with a piece of wood while the others kicked, stamped and cuffed him about his body.

Onlookers intervened, some could be heard saying “yall save he.” The attackers left him alone and ran away from the scene.

In the video, the man was seen lying on the road motionless. Kaieteur News was told by one of the eyewitnesses that at first they thought he was dead but later found out that he was “black out.”

Investigators confirmed this too and said that he got up from the road moments later and walked to Brickdam Police Station to lodge a report. The cops at the station took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention and an investigation has been launched.