Man walks to police station after beaten unconscious in front court

Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A cutlass-wielding man, who was yesterday reportedly beaten unconscious in front of the Georgetown Magistrates Courts by a gang of men, got up and walked to the Brickdam Police Station to lodge a complaint against the assailants.
According to investigators, the man was assaulted around 13:30hrs, with the beating captured on camera. A cellphone-recorded video, which surfaced on Facebook, showed the victim armed with a cutlass and involved in an intense argument with one of the suspects on the pavement just in front of St. Andrews Kirk Church located along the Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.
It appeared as if the argument was over signs posted on the fence of the church. Another suspect approached and pelted at the victim with a stone.
The stone missed and the victim chased after him with cutlass. They ended up at the opposite end of the Avenue in front of the court. As he attempted to chop the suspect, he was attacked by other men, who together with the suspect brutally assaulted him until he fell onto the road.
One of them was seen pounding away on him with a piece of wood while the others kicked, stamped and cuffed him about his body.
Onlookers intervened, some could be heard saying “yall save he.” The attackers left him alone and ran away from the scene.
In the video, the man was seen lying on the road motionless. Kaieteur News was told by one of the eyewitnesses that at first they thought he was dead but later found out that he was “black out.”
Investigators confirmed this too and said that he got up from the road moments later and walked to Brickdam Police Station to lodge a report. The cops at the station took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention and an investigation has been launched.
Jul 09, 2021Kaieteur News – West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard said they want to get some wins under their belt as they take on Australia in the first of the five-match T20 series today at the Daren Sammy...
Jul 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Kaieteur News – It has to be a joke of immense hilarity for an African Guyanese to tell an Indian academic that he... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C suffered at the hands of the APNU+AFC for five long months during 2020. Despite winning the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]