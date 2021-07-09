GAWU appealing with the Ministry of Labour to address DTL’s employees concerns

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), is appealing with the Ministry of Labour to address the concerns that the employees of Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) are having.

Recognising the Minister’s recent visit to Vaitarna Private Holdings in addressing employees concerns, GAWU in a statement yesterday noted that it had written to the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, to conduct a similar inspection at the DTL, Mabura Hill location, where workers have raised concerns with them on the situation at the work site.

Following that letter, the Union said that the Labour Ministry had reached out to them indicating that a visit would be arranged. GAWU stated that they continued to follow up the matter with the Ministry and was told that the visit is still being arranged. According to the Union’s statement, on one such occasion, they were told that the Ministry did not have any vehicles available.

The Union, which has been representing the workers issues of the company, stated that the workers have continued to highlight that the conditions have not improved. GAWU noted that DTL has adopted an arm’s length approach to them, and the efforts of both the Union and the Ministry to address the situation have so far been unsuccessful.

“We have told the Ministry that it is obligated to ensuring that workers’ rights are protected, more so, considering that the foreign-owned DTL benefits from our nation’s patrimony,” the Union pointed out.

In applauding the Ministry’s efforts in protecting the well-being of workers, GAWU hopes that its public appeal to the Ministry would cause them to act on the issues DTL’s employees have raised.