Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GAWU appealing with the Ministry of Labour to address DTL’s employees concerns

Jul 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), is appealing with the Ministry of Labour to address the concerns that the employees of Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) are having.
Recognising the Minister’s recent visit to Vaitarna Private Holdings in addressing employees concerns, GAWU in a statement yesterday noted that it had written to the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, to conduct a similar inspection at the DTL, Mabura Hill location, where workers have raised concerns with them on the situation at the work site.
Following that letter, the Union said that the Labour Ministry had reached out to them indicating that a visit would be arranged. GAWU stated that they continued to follow up the matter with the Ministry and was told that the visit is still being arranged. According to the Union’s statement, on one such occasion, they were told that the Ministry did not have any vehicles available.
The Union, which has been representing the workers issues of the company, stated that the workers have continued to highlight that the conditions have not improved. GAWU noted that DTL has adopted an arm’s length approach to them, and the efforts of both the Union and the Ministry to address the situation have so far been unsuccessful.
“We have told the Ministry that it is obligated to ensuring that workers’ rights are protected, more so, considering that the foreign-owned DTL benefits from our nation’s patrimony,” the Union pointed out.
In applauding the Ministry’s efforts in protecting the well-being of workers, GAWU hopes that its public appeal to the Ministry would cause them to act on the issues DTL’s employees have raised.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Everything is secret in this land

 

Sports

We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) Series

We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance...

Jul 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard said they want to get some wins under their belt as they take on Australia in the first of the five-match T20 series today at the Daren Sammy...
Read More
Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous Star Sports donation

Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous...

Jul 09, 2021

Motie ignored for ODIs against Australia despite taking most wickets in last Regional Super50

Motie ignored for ODIs against Australia despite...

Jul 09, 2021

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July 20 on the West Side

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July...

Jul 09, 2021

Edghill’s training in California going well, TT star set to arrive in Tokyo on July 18

Edghill’s training in California going well, TT...

Jul 09, 2021

Coach Poole upbeat ahead of AMBC qualifiers

Coach Poole upbeat ahead of AMBC qualifiers

Jul 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]