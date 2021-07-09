Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July 20 on the West Side

Jul 09, 2021 Sports

$485,000 in prizes up for grabs

Cyclists at the start of the second stage of the MCYS Three-Stage race on May 14 last in front of the Berbice Harbour Bridge. Franklin Wilson photo

Kaieteur News – The nation’s cyclists will hit the roadways again come Tuesday July 20 next to participate in a lucrative 45-mile contest on the West Demerara sponsored by Farm Supplies Ltd. (Farmsup) under their Doosan brand; the race is organised by Team Alanis Cycle Club (TACC).Farmsup Supplies Ltd., located at Rome Access Road, Mc Doom, Greater Georgetown has pledged to put up a total of $485,000 in prizes for the top six in the open category as well as the top three cyclists in the female, junior, masters under and over-50 categories.
The race which will commence at 08:00hrs from Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, proceed to Bushy Park, Parika, East Bank Essequibo before returning to the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge for the finish will see the masters and females covering a distance of 30-miles.
The prize payout is as follows:
Open Masters Over-50 Masters Under-50 Females Juniors
1st 75,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 25,000
2nd 55,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 20,000
3rd 45,000 10,000 10,000 15,000
4th 35,000
5th 30,000
6th 25,000
10 Sprint Prizes @ $5,000 each

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Everything is secret in this land

 

Sports

We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) Series

We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance...

Jul 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard said they want to get some wins under their belt as they take on Australia in the first of the five-match T20 series today at the Daren Sammy...
Read More
Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous Star Sports donation

Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous...

Jul 09, 2021

Motie ignored for ODIs against Australia despite taking most wickets in last Regional Super50

Motie ignored for ODIs against Australia despite...

Jul 09, 2021

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July 20 on the West Side

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July...

Jul 09, 2021

Edghill’s training in California going well, TT star set to arrive in Tokyo on July 18

Edghill’s training in California going well, TT...

Jul 09, 2021

Coach Poole upbeat ahead of AMBC qualifiers

Coach Poole upbeat ahead of AMBC qualifiers

Jul 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]