Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July 20 on the West Side

$485,000 in prizes up for grabs

Kaieteur News – The nation’s cyclists will hit the roadways again come Tuesday July 20 next to participate in a lucrative 45-mile contest on the West Demerara sponsored by Farm Supplies Ltd. (Farmsup) under their Doosan brand; the race is organised by Team Alanis Cycle Club (TACC).Farmsup Supplies Ltd., located at Rome Access Road, Mc Doom, Greater Georgetown has pledged to put up a total of $485,000 in prizes for the top six in the open category as well as the top three cyclists in the female, junior, masters under and over-50 categories.

The race which will commence at 08:00hrs from Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, proceed to Bushy Park, Parika, East Bank Essequibo before returning to the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge for the finish will see the masters and females covering a distance of 30-miles.

The prize payout is as follows:

Open Masters Over-50 Masters Under-50 Females Juniors

1st 75,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 25,000

2nd 55,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 20,000

3rd 45,000 10,000 10,000 15,000

4th 35,000

5th 30,000

6th 25,000

10 Sprint Prizes @ $5,000 each