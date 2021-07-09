Ex-inmate murders uncle over plantains

Kaieteur News – Melroy Moore, 27, an ex-inmate is now in custody after he was caught on camera beating his uncle to death over some plantains; the deceased was identified as Aubrey Jonas, 51, a farmer of Phoenix, Leguan. The incident occurred at approximately 14:55hrs. on Leguan Island, Essequibo River, on Wednesday.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect entered into his uncle’s farm and picked some plantains. Shortly after, the now deceased came out of the backdam with a cutlass in his hand and questioned the 27-year-old as to who gave him permission to pick the plantains.

An argument then ensued after the deceased said “You touch the plantains and you gon see wa gon happen to you.”

After the argument, they both left to go their separate ways and shortly after the suspect armed himself with a knife and went to the Phoenix Koker and sat. As the deceased was walking pass him heading into the village, they started arguing again.

The now deceased then lashed the suspect with the cutlass on his leg. This resulted in the suspect going into his mother’s yard and arming himself with a piece of wood, which was used to deal several lashes to the victim’s head, resulting in severe injuries. The now deceased was picked up by his niece – who had videoed what transpired – and others and taken to Leguan Cottage Hospital.

While being treated for his injuries, the victim succumbed about 16:00hrs. Around 17:00hrs, acting on information received, police went to an abandoned house in Phoenix, where the suspect was contacted, told of the allegations and arrested.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at the Leguan Cottage Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination. Investigations are still ongoing.

Melroy Moore is no stranger to the law; he is one of the 57 prisoners that were released for “character and good behaviour” following the fire that destroyed the Camp Street prison in July 2017. He was later arrested in September 2017 for drug trafficking.