Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous Star Sports donation

Jul 09, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Cricket Development Committee (CDC) of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) recently donated as set of coaching equipment to Mr. Ryan Hercules, Chairman of the Special Development Sub-Committee of the Essequibo Cricket Board.

Ryan Hercules (left) and Colin Stuart.

The equipment was donated to the CDC of the GCB by the proprietor of Star Sports, former national player, Mr. Sheik Mohamed. GCB Territorial Development Officer Mr. Colin Stuart handed over the equipment to Hercules and in so doing complimented Hercules and his Deputy Chairman for the high levels of enthusiasm and interest demonstrated to action the work of the newly formed sub-committee responsible for assisting the development of cricket in Essequibo. He pointed out that there is clearly much work to be done to improve the standard of cricket across Guyana and that the GCB looks forward to collaborating with all affiliated associations in structuring a sustained approach to the development of the game.
Stuart also noted that the GCB is grateful to Star Sports for their generous donation and feels confident that the coaching equipment will go a far way in enhancing the activities of Essequibo’s coaching and education programme.
Hercules in accepting the donation was high in praise of Star Sports, indicating that the equipment will assist coaches at the county level in delivering their related tasks. He commended the CDC of the GCB for the work they are doing and pointed out that by placing a sub-committee arm of the CDC to focus on Essequibo’s cricket development,gives the assigned individuals the opportunity to narrow their focus on critical development areas required for Essequibo cricket in a timely manner.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Everything is secret in this land

 

Sports

We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) Series

We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance...

Jul 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard said they want to get some wins under their belt as they take on Australia in the first of the five-match T20 series today at the Daren Sammy...
Read More
Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous Star Sports donation

Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous...

Jul 09, 2021

Motie ignored for ODIs against Australia despite taking most wickets in last Regional Super50

Motie ignored for ODIs against Australia despite...

Jul 09, 2021

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July 20 on the West Side

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July...

Jul 09, 2021

Edghill’s training in California going well, TT star set to arrive in Tokyo on July 18

Edghill’s training in California going well, TT...

Jul 09, 2021

Coach Poole upbeat ahead of AMBC qualifiers

Coach Poole upbeat ahead of AMBC qualifiers

Jul 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]