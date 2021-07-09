Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous Star Sports donation

Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 09, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Cricket Development Committee (CDC) of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) recently donated as set of coaching equipment to Mr. Ryan Hercules, Chairman of the Special Development Sub-Committee of the Essequibo Cricket Board.
The equipment was donated to the CDC of the GCB by the proprietor of Star Sports, former national player, Mr. Sheik Mohamed. GCB Territorial Development Officer Mr. Colin Stuart handed over the equipment to Hercules and in so doing complimented Hercules and his Deputy Chairman for the high levels of enthusiasm and interest demonstrated to action the work of the newly formed sub-committee responsible for assisting the development of cricket in Essequibo. He pointed out that there is clearly much work to be done to improve the standard of cricket across Guyana and that the GCB looks forward to collaborating with all affiliated associations in structuring a sustained approach to the development of the game.
Stuart also noted that the GCB is grateful to Star Sports for their generous donation and feels confident that the coaching equipment will go a far way in enhancing the activities of Essequibo’s coaching and education programme.
Hercules in accepting the donation was high in praise of Star Sports, indicating that the equipment will assist coaches at the county level in delivering their related tasks. He commended the CDC of the GCB for the work they are doing and pointed out that by placing a sub-committee arm of the CDC to focus on Essequibo’s cricket development,gives the assigned individuals the opportunity to narrow their focus on critical development areas required for Essequibo cricket in a timely manner.
