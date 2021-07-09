Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

E’bo High Court to hear case of boat captains charged for killing ten passengers

Jul 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – The High Court in Essequibo has commenced hearing a case into the unlawful death of 10 persons by way of a boat accident.
The two boat captains, Devon Thompson and Cabesh Persaud, are indicted on a charge of manslaughter, which stemmed from the January 22, 2013, collision in the Mazaruni River, in which ten passengers on board their boats lost their lives.
The deceased are Francisco Oliveria Alves, Deon Moses, Ricky Bobb, Zaheer Baksh, Christopher Ramnarine, Jermaine Calistro, Geewan Seeram, Ulric Grimes, Kevin Ambrose and Keenu Amsterdam.
The men have since pleaded not guilty to the offence when they appeared before Justice, Simone Ramlall, at the Suddie High Court in Essequibo, on Wednesday. Their trial has been fixed for July 13th, 2021.
Meanwhile, a judge and jury are scheduled to hear the case of Akeem Haymer called ‘Curry,’ and Affiba Yenkana called ‘Dugla,’ at the High Court in Georgetown.
The duo is jointly charged with the January 20, 2017, murder of 43-year-old Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, mason, Rawle Rodrigues. Their case came up at the Georgetown High Court yesterday before Justice Sandil Kissoon.
Yenkana and Haymer pleaded not guilty to the charge and are being represented by attorneys-at-law Hewley Griffith and Rachael Bakker. State Counsel, Lisa Cave, is appearing on behalf of the State. She is expected to call 18 witnesses.
According to police reports, Rodrigues was killed in the vicinity of Demico House at Stabroek, Georgetown, following an altercation with two men.
During the altercation, he was allegedly stabbed once to his chest by one of the men with an object. The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

