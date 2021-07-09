E’bo High Court to hear case of boat captains charged for killing ten passengers

Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The High Court in Essequibo has commenced hearing a case into the unlawful death of 10 persons by way of a boat accident.
The two boat captains, Devon Thompson and Cabesh Persaud, are indicted on a charge of manslaughter, which stemmed from the January 22, 2013, collision in the Mazaruni River, in which ten passengers on board their boats lost their lives.
The deceased are Francisco Oliveria Alves, Deon Moses, Ricky Bobb, Zaheer Baksh, Christopher Ramnarine, Jermaine Calistro, Geewan Seeram, Ulric Grimes, Kevin Ambrose and Keenu Amsterdam.
The men have since pleaded not guilty to the offence when they appeared before Justice, Simone Ramlall, at the Suddie High Court in Essequibo, on Wednesday. Their trial has been fixed for July 13th, 2021.
Meanwhile, a judge and jury are scheduled to hear the case of Akeem Haymer called ‘Curry,’ and Affiba Yenkana called ‘Dugla,’ at the High Court in Georgetown.
The duo is jointly charged with the January 20, 2017, murder of 43-year-old Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, mason, Rawle Rodrigues. Their case came up at the Georgetown High Court yesterday before Justice Sandil Kissoon.
Yenkana and Haymer pleaded not guilty to the charge and are being represented by attorneys-at-law Hewley Griffith and Rachael Bakker. State Counsel, Lisa Cave, is appearing on behalf of the State. She is expected to call 18 witnesses.
According to police reports, Rodrigues was killed in the vicinity of Demico House at Stabroek, Georgetown, following an altercation with two men.
During the altercation, he was allegedly stabbed once to his chest by one of the men with an object. The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Jul 09, 2021Kaieteur News – West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard said they want to get some wins under their belt as they take on Australia in the first of the five-match T20 series today at the Daren Sammy...
Jul 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
Kaieteur News – It has to be a joke of immense hilarity for an African Guyanese to tell an Indian academic that he... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C suffered at the hands of the APNU+AFC for five long months during 2020. Despite winning the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]