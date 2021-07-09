Latest update July 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cop accused of brutalising wife turns self in

Jul 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Police constable, Sereste Brittlebank, the man accused of brutalising his common-law wife on Thursday July 1, turned himself in yesterday at the Vigilance Police Station, located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Constable Sereste Brittlebank, the cop accused of brutalizing his wife.

Brittlebank had allegedly beaten his wife on Thursday for two hours, causing her to fall unconscious at least three times. He had started to brutalise her at his friend’s birthday party around 23:30hrs. that night and ended the assault at her home. It might just be that the woman’s life was saved by her daughter who had opened the back door after hearing her screams. Brittlebank left the home with a bag and was not seen since then. A report was lodged with the police (the said night) and the woman was taken to the hospital for medical attention.
While she was recovering at home, Brittlebank threatened to finish her if she continued to pursue the case against him. Fearful for her life, she reached out for help by contacting the head of “You Are Not Alone” (YANA), Melissa Atwell popularly known as Melly Mel. Atwell informed this media house of the woman’s situation because she was afraid that Brittlebank would follow up his threats and kill her.

The abused woman bleeding from her eyes after Brittlebank brutalized her on Thursday last.

Brittlebank, a rank attached to the Mahaica Police Station, had reportedly been in hiding since then, and had even threatened to kill the woman if she continued to talk about his brutal assault on her. It is believed that he decided to surrender after the media exposed his heinous act of beating his spouse almost to the point of death. Kaieteur News had received information that he was hiding out at his mother’s home in Linden, Region 10. His relatives, however, has since denied that he was being harboured there.
Now in the custody of the police, Kaieteur News has learnt that this was not the first time that he has brutally assaulted the woman. On one occasion, his mother had promised the woman that should he do it again, she (the mother) would take her to the police herself. Brittlebank did so again on November 7, 2020 around 01:30hrs, he had beaten her severely and stripped her naked on a public road. She had managed to escape without her clothes and ran towards the Mahaica Police Station.
She recalled that she was climbing up the flight of stairs to the inquiry’s office of the police station, when Brittlebank caught up with her. He allegedly dragged her down the stairs, forced her into his car, and drove to a location where he continued assaulting her before driving home.
The next day, when he was out of the house, the woman claimed that she called his mother and reminded her about her promise. The mother, however, did not keep her word and allegedly said, “Look me ain’t got time with yall two.”

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Everything is secret in this land

 

Sports

We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) Series

We want to get some wins under our belt – Pollard CG Insurance...

Jul 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard said they want to get some wins under their belt as they take on Australia in the first of the five-match T20 series today at the Daren Sammy...
Read More
Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous Star Sports donation

Essequibo Committees to benefit from generous...

Jul 09, 2021

Motie ignored for ODIs against Australia despite taking most wickets in last Regional Super50

Motie ignored for ODIs against Australia despite...

Jul 09, 2021

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July 20 on the West Side

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-miler set for July...

Jul 09, 2021

Edghill’s training in California going well, TT star set to arrive in Tokyo on July 18

Edghill’s training in California going well, TT...

Jul 09, 2021

Coach Poole upbeat ahead of AMBC qualifiers

Coach Poole upbeat ahead of AMBC qualifiers

Jul 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]