Cop accused of brutalising wife turns self in

Kaieteur News – Police constable, Sereste Brittlebank, the man accused of brutalising his common-law wife on Thursday July 1, turned himself in yesterday at the Vigilance Police Station, located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Brittlebank had allegedly beaten his wife on Thursday for two hours, causing her to fall unconscious at least three times. He had started to brutalise her at his friend’s birthday party around 23:30hrs. that night and ended the assault at her home. It might just be that the woman’s life was saved by her daughter who had opened the back door after hearing her screams. Brittlebank left the home with a bag and was not seen since then. A report was lodged with the police (the said night) and the woman was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

While she was recovering at home, Brittlebank threatened to finish her if she continued to pursue the case against him. Fearful for her life, she reached out for help by contacting the head of “You Are Not Alone” (YANA), Melissa Atwell popularly known as Melly Mel. Atwell informed this media house of the woman’s situation because she was afraid that Brittlebank would follow up his threats and kill her.

Brittlebank, a rank attached to the Mahaica Police Station, had reportedly been in hiding since then, and had even threatened to kill the woman if she continued to talk about his brutal assault on her. It is believed that he decided to surrender after the media exposed his heinous act of beating his spouse almost to the point of death. Kaieteur News had received information that he was hiding out at his mother’s home in Linden, Region 10. His relatives, however, has since denied that he was being harboured there.

Now in the custody of the police, Kaieteur News has learnt that this was not the first time that he has brutally assaulted the woman. On one occasion, his mother had promised the woman that should he do it again, she (the mother) would take her to the police herself. Brittlebank did so again on November 7, 2020 around 01:30hrs, he had beaten her severely and stripped her naked on a public road. She had managed to escape without her clothes and ran towards the Mahaica Police Station.

She recalled that she was climbing up the flight of stairs to the inquiry’s office of the police station, when Brittlebank caught up with her. He allegedly dragged her down the stairs, forced her into his car, and drove to a location where he continued assaulting her before driving home.

The next day, when he was out of the house, the woman claimed that she called his mother and reminded her about her promise. The mother, however, did not keep her word and allegedly said, “Look me ain’t got time with yall two.”