After one time is another twine

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Some people ‘tekkin on.’ Dem used to get invite to dem July 4th bingee at de US Ambassador Residence. And dem used to dress up in dem dan-dan and tun up.

Dem used to pose with dem friends and tek out picture and put it pon Facebook fuh show dem friends how dem get invite to Uncle Sam national day reception.

Dem used to deh putting up dem invitation pun Facebook, just like how de young Minister bin put up he visa de other day.

When dem boys ask dem why dem gat fuh show-off so much, dem used to say, “If yuh gat it, flaunt it.”

But time langer dan twine. And dem balla run outta slack. Dem now could only read about dem July 4th celebration. Dem get strike out. Dem can’t even get to go in de embassy because dem bin try fuh kerfuffle de elections and dem visa get pull.

So dem now turning up dem nose but dem nat getting fuh sit at de US dinner table. De fox can’t get de grapes no more and so de fox crying foul. But is suh when yuh used to like fuh show-off.

Now yuh can’t even show-on. So fuh tek shame out of dem mouth dem start fuh cuss Uncle Sam. But dem know dem can’t ever go America again fuh see July 4th fireworks.

Talk half and tell dem if dem want visa, nah rig elections!