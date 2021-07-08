Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Youth remanded for setting fire to three George Street houses

Jul 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Calvin Lawrence, of Lot 101 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was yesterday remanded for setting fire to three dwelling houses on George Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Remanded, Calvin Lawrence.

Lawrence appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charges that were read to him.
The first charge alleges that June 24, 2021, at Lot 1 George Street, Werk-en-Rust, Lawrence had unlawfully and maliciously, set fire to a dwelling house valued $18 million containing articles valued at $6M, property of Collin Bentley. The second charge states that on the same date and at the same location he had, unlawfully and maliciously, set fire to a dwelling house valued $38 million, owned by Nalini Baboolall, containing articles valued $16 million belonging to Kevin Phillips. The final charge alleges that on the same date, at the same location, Lawrence had, unlawfully, and maliciously set fire to a dwelling house valued $250 million containing articles amounting to $30 million, property of Hardat Maniram.
Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Lawrence to prison and the matter was adjourned to July 22, 2021.
According to reports, Lawrence is accused of setting fire to three houses in an early morning arson attack. As a result of that fire, 27 persons were displaced.

The aftermath of the George Street fire. [Joseph Allen photo]

Based on a report from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the fire at D’Urban and George Streets started around 01:00hrs. The fire destroyed a vulcanising shop and houses nearby. Phillips, the owner of the vulcanising shop, had stated that around 01:00hrs. he was awakened by his barking dogs. He further stated that upon checking, he noticed two persons riding away on a motorcycle from his home. Moments later the man said he heard his neighbour shouting, “fire, fire” and that’s when he noticed his building was ablaze.
According to the GFS report, the fire first gutted Phillips’ two-storey wooden building and resulted in the entire building and contents being destroyed. Kaieteur News understands that Phillips lived on upper floor of his vulcanising shop with his family, which includes six others.
This publication had reported that firefighters managed to control the flames and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings but not before it destroyed neighbouring houses, which displaced a Venezuelan family of 20.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

We Stand United CC’s John, Burrowes and Joseph place 3rd in respective categoriesat Giro Crit Augusta, NJ

We Stand United CC’s John, Burrowes and Joseph place 3rd in...

Jul 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – The trio of Briton John, Horace Burrowes and James Joseph competing for We Stand United/Burrowes Construction Inc. all placed third in their respective categories in the Giro...
Read More
‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’

‘Cricket gear for young and promising...

Jul 08, 2021

Village Ram overcome Eccles All Star in Tapeball final

Village Ram overcome Eccles All Star in Tapeball...

Jul 08, 2021

Essequibo Committees to Benefit from Substantial Donation from Odyssey Sightseeing Tours

Essequibo Committees to Benefit from Substantial...

Jul 08, 2021

Concacaf holds 35th Ordinary Congress

Concacaf holds 35th Ordinary Congress

Jul 08, 2021

Paul DeNobrega claims Team Alanis’ road race title

Paul DeNobrega claims Team Alanis’ road race...

Jul 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Political gimmickry

    Kaieteur News – Under the system of representative government, which exists in Guyana, there is no such thing as a... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]