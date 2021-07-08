Youth remanded for setting fire to three George Street houses

Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Calvin Lawrence, of Lot 101 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was yesterday remanded for setting fire to three dwelling houses on George Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.
Lawrence appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charges that were read to him.
The first charge alleges that June 24, 2021, at Lot 1 George Street, Werk-en-Rust, Lawrence had unlawfully and maliciously, set fire to a dwelling house valued $18 million containing articles valued at $6M, property of Collin Bentley. The second charge states that on the same date and at the same location he had, unlawfully and maliciously, set fire to a dwelling house valued $38 million, owned by Nalini Baboolall, containing articles valued $16 million belonging to Kevin Phillips. The final charge alleges that on the same date, at the same location, Lawrence had, unlawfully, and maliciously set fire to a dwelling house valued $250 million containing articles amounting to $30 million, property of Hardat Maniram.
Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Lawrence to prison and the matter was adjourned to July 22, 2021.
According to reports, Lawrence is accused of setting fire to three houses in an early morning arson attack. As a result of that fire, 27 persons were displaced.
Jul 08, 2021Kaieteur News – The trio of Briton John, Horace Burrowes and James Joseph competing for We Stand United/Burrowes Construction Inc. all placed third in their respective categories in the Giro...
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 07, 2021
Kaieteur News – Two crazy facts, just these two, made me believe that this country does not have real existence. Now... more
Kaieteur News – Under the system of representative government, which exists in Guyana, there is no such thing as a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]