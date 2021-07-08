We Stand United CC’s John, Burrowes and Joseph place 3rd in respective categoriesat Giro Crit Augusta, NJ

Kaieteur News – The trio of Briton John, Horace Burrowes and James Joseph competing for We Stand United/Burrowes Construction Inc. all placed third in their respective categories in the Giro Crit Race on Saturday last in Augusta, New Jersey, USA.

Competing in the Men Open Pro/Cat 1/2/3, Briton John had to settle for the final podium position in a race that was won by Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling), timed at 1:12:37. Second was taken by Michael Chauner (Vitesse). John’s teammates, Horace Burrowes and Jon Paul Rorech ended 20th and 39th, respectively.

Burrowes returned to contest the Men Masters 45+ event and was able to place third in the 16-man contest behind Palo Samko who won in a time of 42:54 ahead of Jerry Kapko (Deno’s WonderWheel).

And 63 year-old James Joseph a two-time Guyanese Olympian contesting the Men Masters 55+ race, ended third to Jeffrey Miesemer (MAMBO Kings Racing/Peddler’s) who won in 45:53. David Kahl (Team ProPower/Cycle Solutions) was second in this category which attracted 19 starters.

The riders will be in action again this Saturday when they compete in Round 2 of the 2021 Lucarelli & Castaldi Cup, all covid-19 safety precautions being followed. The Burrowes brothers, Paul, Johann, Jermaine and Horace, Briton John as well as CRCA/Foundation-CCB Elite Team’s Michael Anthony and Jamual John along with Scott Savory (CRCA/Foundation) are among the 107 entrants to date.