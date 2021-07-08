The GHRA has long lost its relevance and whatever credibility it had

Dear Editor,

No amount of front-page coverage or editorial references by Stabroek News will resurrect Mike McCormack’s Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) from the dead. The GHRA has long lost its relevance and whatever credibility it had.

They say you shouldn’t speak ill of the dead but this undemocratic outfit, which has had McCormack as its head for over 40 years is viewed by a large part of the population as an APNU+AFC mouthpiece. That it was in an apparent comatose state during the blatant attempt to rig the March 2, 2020 General Elections and has suddenly awoken from its sleep, echoing positions taken by the APNU+AFC, gives credence to this view.

McCormack’s fulminations have been largely ignored by the Kaieteur News, Newsroom, Guyana Times, and other mainstream media houses for good reasons. Stabroek News is therefore damaging its own credibility when it tries to resurrect this dead.

Yours truly

Erin Northe