Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
No amount of front-page coverage or editorial references by Stabroek News will resurrect Mike McCormack’s Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) from the dead. The GHRA has long lost its relevance and whatever credibility it had.
They say you shouldn’t speak ill of the dead but this undemocratic outfit, which has had McCormack as its head for over 40 years is viewed by a large part of the population as an APNU+AFC mouthpiece. That it was in an apparent comatose state during the blatant attempt to rig the March 2, 2020 General Elections and has suddenly awoken from its sleep, echoing positions taken by the APNU+AFC, gives credence to this view.
McCormack’s fulminations have been largely ignored by the Kaieteur News, Newsroom, Guyana Times, and other mainstream media houses for good reasons. Stabroek News is therefore damaging its own credibility when it tries to resurrect this dead.
Yours truly
Erin Northe
Jul 08, 2021Kaieteur News – The trio of Briton John, Horace Burrowes and James Joseph competing for We Stand United/Burrowes Construction Inc. all placed third in their respective categories in the Giro...
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 07, 2021
Kaieteur News – Two crazy facts, just these two, made me believe that this country does not have real existence. Now... more
Kaieteur News – Under the system of representative government, which exists in Guyana, there is no such thing as a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]