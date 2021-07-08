The assassination of Haiti’s President must be seen as a worrying development

Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor
The shocking death by assassination of a sitting Head of State, President, Jovenel Moise of Haiti, must be seen as a worrying development for our tiny Caricom nation, and must be condemned in the strongest terms. Whatever purpose is hoped to be achieved from this horrific crime must not be allowed to succeed. Caricom must come out of this tragedy stronger and unified. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Haiti.
Yours truly,
Shamshun Mohamed
