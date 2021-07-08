Remarks on the assassination of Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moïse

Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali
I am shocked and stunned by the tragic news of the assassination of the President of the Republic of Haiti, His Excellency, Jovenel Moïse. This horrific act is a tragedy for both Haiti and the Caribbean.
Those responsible for this indefensible and cowardly execution must be brought swiftly to justice.
Political assassination has no place in the contemporary Caribbean. It solves nothing nor resolves anything. Such murderous actions are repugnant to the values of the regional integration movement and incompatible with democratic values and constitutional rule.
The assassination of President Moïse compounds the already disquieting political and constitutional crisis in Haiti. Guyana will continue to work with the Caribbean Community in seeking to engage with Haiti in order to ensure peace and stability.
On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, and on my own behalf, I extend deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Haiti and to the wife and family of President Moïse.
I ask all Guyanese to pay respectful homage to the memory of the late President.
People’s National Congress
Leader of the People’s National Congress, Mr. David Granger, has learnt with alarm the sad news of the assassination of the President of Haiti, H.E, Jovenel Moïse. Mr. Granger condemns the hateful murder of the President of a Caribbean State.
The assassination of President Moïse and the attack on his family are abhorrent and abominable. The Leader has also called on Haiti’s Prime Minister to preserve peace, maintain public order and bring the culprits responsible for this crime to justice.
Mr. Granger extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to the First Lady of Haiti, H.E., Martine Moïse, who was seriously injured during the attack. The Leader and the People’s National Congress send their deepest condolences to the Moïse family and the people of the Government of the Republic of Haiti.
A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change Coalition
The APNU+AFC Coalition is deeply saddened and immensely troubled by the news of the assassination of the President of Haiti, His Excellency, Jovenel Moïse. We condemn this heinous and cowardly act in the strongest possible terms and lament this dark day in the history of the Region. The APNU+AFC extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of President Moïse as well as the Government and people of Haiti and pray for the full and swift recovery of First Lady, Martine Moïse. We urge a full and thorough investigation that will bring justice to the Moïse family and people of Haiti. We assure the people of Haiti that the arms of Guyanese continue to be wrapped around them and our thoughts and prayers remain with them as they navigate this most tumultuous period in their history.
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General
The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of President, Jovenel Moïse, of the Republic of Haiti. The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the people and Government of Haiti and the family of the late President.
The Secretary-General calls on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence. The United Nations will continue to stand with the Government and the people of Haiti.
