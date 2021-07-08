Guyanese-endorsed candidate wins N.Y. Mayoral Primary Race

The candidate for Mayor in the Democratic Party primary endorsed by Guyanese groups in Queens has won the party’s nomination to contest the general election in November, according to voting counts from the New York City’s Board Elections. Eric Adams, an African-American who is President of the Borough of Brooklyn, has won the Democratic Primary nomination. Unless there is any court challenge, he will officially be announced as the party’s nominee against the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa, in November’s general elections. New York City is largely a Democratic stronghold (with seven times more Democrats than Republicans) and Adams is expected to easily prevail winning the Mayoralty race. Adams visited Richmond Hill several times, including mandirs and Gurudwara, during the election campaign. He was endorsed by several Guyanese groups and prominent community leaders and activists including Ashook Ramsaran, Romeo Hitlall, Dhanpaul Narine, Richard David, and this writer, among others. This writer promoted Adams in the media. Several fundraisers were held in Queens for Adams. Guyanese and other West Indians came out for him.

The election was held on June 22 with in person ballots counted that same evening. Absentee and mail-in ballot count results were announced on July 6. This year, the voting included ranked choices for office – meaning a voter can vote for multiple candidates ranking them up to a fifth choice if so desired. Adams got the highest number of first ranked preference accounting for 33% of the in person votes cast. The rank preferences were counted on June 29. Candidates from the bottom of the pack were eliminated and ballots cast for their second, third, fourth, and fifth preference were redistributed to the surviving contenders until only two were left. Adams held a narrow lead over Kathryn Garcia 51% to 49%. After counting of some 130K absentee ballots, Adams narrowly led Garcia by some 8,000 votes, winning 50.5% to 49.5%.

Adams put together a coalition of varied ethnic groups including Indo-Guyanese, Black West Indians, South Asians, and Hispanics, among others, as well as working class activists. He triumphed over a large Democratic field of eleven candidates. He is considered as a moderate Democrat.

Adams spoke frequently of his dual identity as a 22-year police veteran and a Black man. He retired from the police force in 2006 and ran for NY Senate serving several terms. He gave up his Senate seat to run for Brooklyn President in 2013. He is term limited this year as is Mayor Bill DiBlasio whose office Adams seeks.

Adams co-founded 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care that combated racial profiling of minorities. Adams is a vegan who credits a plant-based diet with reversing his diabetes. He has a 25-year-old son with a former girlfriend. Adams is the favorite in the November general election against Curtis Sliwa, the Republican founder of the Guardian Angels.

Vishnu Bisram