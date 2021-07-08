Drilling begins in Kawa-1 well

Kaieteur News – CGX Energy, a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin, has announced that it has commenced drilling in the Kawa-1 prospect on the Corentyne Block located approximately 90 nautical miles (167 kilometres) offshore Guyana.

CGX is the operator of the Corentyne Block with a 66.667 percent participating interest and is currently engaged in a joint venture with Frontera, which holds a 33.333 percent interest. The commencement of the operation comes on the heels of a one-year extension granted by the Guyana Government last November, on its schedule to conduct drilling operations on the Corentyne Block and upon the company’s acquisition of a semi-submersible drilling unit, the Maersk Discoverer, and associated services to drill the Joint Venture’s Kawa-1 well. The Maersk Discoverer is a 6th Generation semi-submersible mobile drilling unit capable of operating in 3,000 metres water depth.

Kawa-1, named after the iconic mountain overlooking the village of Paramakatoi in the Pakaraima Mountains of Guyana, is expected to be drilled to a depth of around 6,500 metres in water depth of approximately 370m. The drill site covers an area of 4.7 square nautical miles (16.25 square kilometres).

The primary target is a stratigraphic trap, which has been deemed to potentially house similar petroleum deposits to the discoveries immediately to the east on Block 58 in Suriname. The target area is of Santonian age, meaning the particular rock layer would have formed during the Cretaceous period approximately 86.3 – 86.6 million years ago. On speaking of the Block’s prospectivity, CGX has been quoted as saying that “Prospect Kawa in the eastern area shows significant promise for a low risk, high reward prospect.” CGX is also quoted as saying, “Time processing has highlighted lead areas; depth processing has now confirmed these prospects.”

Kawa-1 is the first of two wells the company is expected to spud this year. The second well – Makarapan-1 – is located on the Demerara Block and is expected to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 3,500m in water depth of around 1,000m.

CGX said it expects that the total cost of the Guyana exploration programme in 2021 will be approximately $90 million.