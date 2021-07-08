Drilling begins in Kawa-1 well

Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – CGX Energy, a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin, has announced that it has commenced drilling in the Kawa-1 prospect on the Corentyne Block located approximately 90 nautical miles (167 kilometres) offshore Guyana.
CGX is the operator of the Corentyne Block with a 66.667 percent participating interest and is currently engaged in a joint venture with Frontera, which holds a 33.333 percent interest. The commencement of the operation comes on the heels of a one-year extension granted by the Guyana Government last November, on its schedule to conduct drilling operations on the Corentyne Block and upon the company’s acquisition of a semi-submersible drilling unit, the Maersk Discoverer, and associated services to drill the Joint Venture’s Kawa-1 well. The Maersk Discoverer is a 6th Generation semi-submersible mobile drilling unit capable of operating in 3,000 metres water depth.
Kawa-1, named after the iconic mountain overlooking the village of Paramakatoi in the Pakaraima Mountains of Guyana, is expected to be drilled to a depth of around 6,500 metres in water depth of approximately 370m. The drill site covers an area of 4.7 square nautical miles (16.25 square kilometres).
The primary target is a stratigraphic trap, which has been deemed to potentially house similar petroleum deposits to the discoveries immediately to the east on Block 58 in Suriname. The target area is of Santonian age, meaning the particular rock layer would have formed during the Cretaceous period approximately 86.3 – 86.6 million years ago. On speaking of the Block’s prospectivity, CGX has been quoted as saying that “Prospect Kawa in the eastern area shows significant promise for a low risk, high reward prospect.” CGX is also quoted as saying, “Time processing has highlighted lead areas; depth processing has now confirmed these prospects.”
Kawa-1 is the first of two wells the company is expected to spud this year. The second well – Makarapan-1 – is located on the Demerara Block and is expected to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 3,500m in water depth of around 1,000m.
CGX said it expects that the total cost of the Guyana exploration programme in 2021 will be approximately $90 million.
Jul 08, 2021Kaieteur News – The trio of Briton John, Horace Burrowes and James Joseph competing for We Stand United/Burrowes Construction Inc. all placed third in their respective categories in the Giro...
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 07, 2021
Kaieteur News – Two crazy facts, just these two, made me believe that this country does not have real existence. Now... more
Kaieteur News – Under the system of representative government, which exists in Guyana, there is no such thing as a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]