‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’

S/ball Cricketer Teddy Singh latest to support project

Kaieteur News – Former President of the Berbice Cricket Board and Ex Inter County cricketer, Anil Beharry, thanked his friend and former Floodlights Masters Softball Cricket team mate, Teddy ‘Rabindra’ Singh for donating two cricket booths for “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project.

Singh, who lives in the USA, is an all-rounder, batting right hand and bowling left. He said that he was impressed with the idea and remembers his days as a young cricketer and is happy to assist the development of young and talented cricketers in Guyana.

Items collected so far: cash for first aid kit, two cricket booths, twelve pairs of batting pads, eleven bats, eight pairs of batting gloves and two gear bags. Youths and clubs from the Essequibo Coast and Pomeroon have already benefited from six pairs of batting pads, four pairs of batting gloves and seven bats.

This project is a joint initiative by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry. Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting will be done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Persons who wish to make a contribution can contact Beharry or Kishan. We also take this opportunity to say thanks to Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Hilbert Foster, Travis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh and Sherman Austin.