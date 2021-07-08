Concacaf holds 35th Ordinary Congress

Kaieteur News – Miami, FL – Concacaf held its 35th Ordinary Congress at the JW Marriot Hotel in Miami, United States, where delegates from Concacaf’s 41 Member Associations came together for a Congress for the first time since 2019.Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani presided over the Congress, alongside Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio and members of the Concacaf Council. FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended and addressed the Congress and CAF President and FIFA Vice President Patrice Motsepe was also in attendance.

The Concacaf Member Association delegates approved the Confederation’s 2019 and 2020 audited financial statements. President Montagliani commended all Member Associations for navigating the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and outlined the many ways Concacaf and FIFA supported Members and their communities during the global health crisis.

In his opening address, Montagliani praised the ongoing growth of football in Concacaf. “As we come together for this Congress, in Concacaf’s 60th anniversary year, I feel extremely positive, and reflective, about what we have achieved together,” said Montagliani.

“Our football has been transformed with new competitions like the Concacaf Nations League, which vastly increases competitive opportunities for all Member Associations. And we have just started a Gold Cup which includes 24 Concacaf men’s national teams – more than in any previous edition of our flagship tournament.

“Our development programmes are creating football opportunities for young people across the region, and we have built an entirely new women’s national team ecosystem which will begin in November this year. Put simply, in Concacaf we are putting football first,” added Montagliani.

Congress elections – As part of this Congress, elections were conducted for the following FIFA Council positions. FIFA Council (Female Member); Sonia Fulford, Turks and Caicos, elected (unopposed), FIFA Council (Caribbean): Luis Hernandez, Cuba, elected with 28 votes (Alfredo Whittaker, Cayman Islands, received 5 votes).

The Concacaf Congress took place the day after the 2021 Gold Cup Preliminary Round matches which determined the final three teams who will compete in the Gold Cup Group Stage.