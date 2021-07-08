2 more COVID-19 deaths recorded, 15 in ICU

Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of two men, a 59-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 65-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
Both men died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 484.
Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 77 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 20,645.
The dashboard also shows that 15 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 89 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,410 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 18,647 have recovered from the virus.
