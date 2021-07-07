Three men, one woman succumb from COVID-19

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that four more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 75-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and three men: a 71-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), and an 81-year-old and an 82-year-old both from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

All four persons died over a three-day period (June 2 to June 4) while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll moved to 482.

Further, the MoH in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 179 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 20,568.

The dashboard also shows that 14 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 96 in institutional isolation, 1,510 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 18,466 persons have recovered from the virus.

