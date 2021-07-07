Three children now hospitalised with COVID-19, one in ICU

Kaieteur News – Last week Tuesday the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his COVID-19 update stated that four children were currently hospitalised with a more severe form of the Coronavirus.

Yesterday during another update, the Minister announced that three children are now left hospitalised and out of the three, one is currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Minister in his interview said, “So as of today we have 61 persons who are in the hospital, with 14 of them in the ICU, of those 61 persons that we have in the hospital, three are children, two are in the wards… and one child now is in the ICU.”

According to Dr. Anthony, the children in the ward prognosis deemed “quite good” while all three are being monitored closely.

The Ministry, in a recent statement highlighted that the children hospitalised had underlying comorbidities. “In rare cases, children can become seriously ill and need hospitalisation and intensive care. One of the possible adverse outcomes has been termed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C),” the Ministry lamented.

Since the pandemic started last year March, some 1,567 children were tested positive for the virus.

The Health Minister last week noted that children as young as one month are contracting the severe form of the disease.

This publication back in May, had reported that a 17-year-old boy had succumbed from the virus, making him one of the country’s youngest COVID-19 fatalities.