“Tell your wife to bring the money”

– Bandit tells husband

Kaieteur News – Five men armed with a handgun and cutlasses, yesterday invaded the home of a businessman and instructed him, “Tell your wife to bring the money.”

This happened after they had beaten the businessman, 59, with a handgun to relieve him of the jewellery he was wearing at the time.

The robbery took place just after 03:30hrs. at his residence located at Recht-door-Zee, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WCB).

The couple was outside eating while his daughter took the garbage out.

His daughter reportedly heard a gunshot and as she hurried into the house, the family saw the bandits running into their yard.

“They took us inside and began relieving us of our jewellery in the presence of my four-year-old grandson,” related the man.

After stripping the businessman of his jewellery, one of them began to beat him because he could not give them anything more.

“They said ‘gimme more, gimme more,’ I give them my wallet and told them I have nothing more,” he recounted.

It was at this point that they dealt him a blow to his head with the gun. The bandits even terrorised the family by placing cutlasses to their necks as the others tumbled the house.

One of the invaders then reportedly told the businessman that his wife had all the money and instructed him to “tell her bring it for them.”

The wife did not wait for instructions and rushed for a bag, which contained a significant amount of cash and handed it over to the bandits who escaped subsequently.

Police reported that neighbours heard their screams and called the police who arrived shortly after.

The businessman said the bag contained all the money they had including “box hand money” which belonged to other people.

In total, with cash and jewellery, the bandits carted off close to $2M in cash and jewellery. They also escaped with the victims’ cellphones.

The businessman told this newspaper that he is left traumatised and fearful that they might return to harm him and his family, especially his young grandchild.

He has since moved out of the area and relocated to another place with his family.