Suspect who allegedly killed man who told him not to enter yard, slapped with manslaughter charge

Latest update July 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The chainsaw operator who allegedly killed the man who told him not to enter his yard, was yesterday slapped with a manslaughter charge and was placed on $300,000 bail.
The defendant, Bennedict John, 49, of Ituni, Upper Demerara River, appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Wanda Fortune.
John was charged with manslaughter contrary to Section 94 of the Criminal Law Act Chapter 8:01. The charge alleges that on June 30, 2021, at BQ Ituni, Region 10, he killed 56-year-old Fredrick De Souza, of Ituni.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Bail was then granted to the defendant and the matter was adjourned to August 28, 2021. John is required to report at the Ituni Police Station every Monday and Friday until the completion of the matter.
Kaieteur News had reported that DeSouza succumbed to the injuries that were inflicted on him by John during an altercation.
The defendant had told the police that after he entered De Souza’s yard, the man used a picket and allegedly dealt him a lash. He claimed that he retaliated by disarming De Souza and using the said picket to inflict injuries to the deceased.
De Souza’s body was discovered lying in front of a house at BQ Ituni, with wounds to his head, abdomen and feet – in an unconscious state. He was taken to the Ituni Health Care Centre, and later transferred to Linden Hospital Complex where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The police have reported that the suspect was contacted and he too bore a wound above his right eye. When questioned about how he was injured, the suspect told the police that De Souza had warned him not to enter his yard but he did it anyway, which caused an altercation between the two resulting in both of them being injured. The suspect was escorted to the Ituni Health Care Centre to receive treatment for his injuries, and later taken into custody.
Jul 07, 2021Kaieteur News – Paul DeNobrega of Team Evolution pedaled his way to victory when Team Alanis staged its 55-mile cycle road race on Sunday last. The win was his first of the 2021 season as he...
Jul 07, 2021
Jul 06, 2021
Jul 06, 2021
Jul 06, 2021
Jul 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – Over 60 percent of Guyana’s population was not born when Mr. Mike McCormack formed the Guyana Human... more
Kaieteur News – Four more deaths yesterday! The COVID-19 coronavirus death toll as at yesterday stood at 482. Only... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Small island states and countries with low-lying coasts are the victims of ecocide. A... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]