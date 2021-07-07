Suspect who allegedly killed man who told him not to enter yard, slapped with manslaughter charge

Kaieteur News – The chainsaw operator who allegedly killed the man who told him not to enter his yard, was yesterday slapped with a manslaughter charge and was placed on $300,000 bail.

The defendant, Bennedict John, 49, of Ituni, Upper Demerara River, appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Wanda Fortune.

John was charged with manslaughter contrary to Section 94 of the Criminal Law Act Chapter 8:01. The charge alleges that on June 30, 2021, at BQ Ituni, Region 10, he killed 56-year-old Fredrick De Souza, of Ituni.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Bail was then granted to the defendant and the matter was adjourned to August 28, 2021. John is required to report at the Ituni Police Station every Monday and Friday until the completion of the matter.

Kaieteur News had reported that DeSouza succumbed to the injuries that were inflicted on him by John during an altercation.

The defendant had told the police that after he entered De Souza’s yard, the man used a picket and allegedly dealt him a lash. He claimed that he retaliated by disarming De Souza and using the said picket to inflict injuries to the deceased.

De Souza’s body was discovered lying in front of a house at BQ Ituni, with wounds to his head, abdomen and feet – in an unconscious state. He was taken to the Ituni Health Care Centre, and later transferred to Linden Hospital Complex where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have reported that the suspect was contacted and he too bore a wound above his right eye. When questioned about how he was injured, the suspect told the police that De Souza had warned him not to enter his yard but he did it anyway, which caused an altercation between the two resulting in both of them being injured. The suspect was escorted to the Ituni Health Care Centre to receive treatment for his injuries, and later taken into custody.