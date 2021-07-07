Policeman in hiding after brutalising wife

– Threatens to finish her off if she continues talking

Kaieteur News – A police constable stationed at the Mahaica Police Station located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), has gone into hiding after he almost killed his common-law wife last Tuesday by brutally assaulting her for nearly two hours.

The battered woman, a mother of four, is still recovering from the ‘severe beating,’ and is now living in fear of being murdered, because the cop has threatened to ‘finish her off’ if she continues to talk about his vicious attack on her.

“He said, ‘I don’t want to go on the bad side because if so, a lot of people will die’… at this point I am just scared for my life and my kids,” related the woman.

A report was lodged at the Mahaica Police Station and investigators have launched a manhunt for him but he cannot be found. Investigators acknowledged that they have received reports of the death threats made to the woman by their colleague, who they said they have been trying to locate, but so far, all attempts have proved futile. It is believed that the cop might be heading to Mahdia, Region Eight, to escape being arrested.

Kaieteur News was informed of the case and of the woman’s fears by Melissa Atwell, popularly known as Melly Mel, and Head of You Are Not Alone (YANA). The woman had reached out to Atwell after her spouse continued to threaten her.

This newspaper contacted the victim yesterday to hear her story, which can only be described as horrific and terrifying. She was still traumatised but managed to recall details of the brutal assault by a man she has been living with for almost two years.

On Tuesday July 1, she had accompanied him to his friend’s birthday party. While there, she said one of his friends had called him to head to work at the police station. She claimed that she suspected that he was cheating with someone and did not believe that he was actually heading to work, so she decided to contact the friend to verify if it was true.

This move somehow aggravated her spouse who unleashed a vicious beating on her. She said he started a little after 11:30hrs, assaults that continued for hours and eventually end at her home around 02:00hrs. the following morning.

It began by him assaulting her publicly at the party by hitting her repeatedly and then shoving her into his car and driving off. After travelling for a short distance, the cop allegedly stopped the car and continued to beat the woman until she was unconscious.

“He started beating me in the car until I lost consciousness,” she said.

After a short while later continued the woman, “I caught myself (regained consciousness) and remember feeling for something behind the back car seat to defend myself.”

She claimed that she found “something” and struck him to the head with it. The hit to his head allegedly enraged him more and he over powered her and unleashed another brutal attack on her. At this point, according to the woman, she was already weak and almost helpless. The cop drove off again and stopped in front of her house where he allegedly beat her again.

“I tried to escape by opening the car door but could not and I started screaming for my daughter to come,” recalled the woman.

Eventually, she said, she managed to open the door and fell out of the car but the cop stepped out too and reportedly ran around to where she had fallen and began kicking and cuffing her about the body.

The woman claimed that she got so weak that last thing she remembered before falling unconscious for a second time, was him picking her up and throwing her back into the car while allegedly saying “This is it now. I carrying you to the seawall and kill you.”

Sometime later, she recovered and found herself lying on her “back step” (stairs). Noticing that he was not around, the woman said that she gathered enough strength and tried to escape by jumping over a fence into her neighbour’s yard.

She reportedly fell down and probably the crashing sound alerted him. The woman recalled that as she tried to get up, he came running to pick her up. The fall had alerted her neighbour too, who came out to investigate.

“My neighbour asked him what happen, but he told them that everything was okay and took me away,” the woman told Kaieteur News.

The cop unleashed yet another beating on her and allegedly tried to inflict more damage with a shovel. She remembered holding on to his feet and begging for him to spare her.

“I grabbed his foot and said ‘please don’t do it, I have two kids to live for’,” she recounted.

Instead of leaving her alone, he allegedly responded, “Everything will finish tonight.”

Luckily, her daughter heard her screams and opened the door.

“She say ‘mommy what happen’ and I told her to call my mom, aunty and brother to take me to the hospital.”

Her daughter reportedly closed the door, presumably to do as she was told but with the door closed, the cop continued his brutal assault. The woman said that he began choking her until she fell unconscious for a third time.

“The next thing I remember was me lying on my bed and he was putting clothes on me,” she related.

Terrified the woman called out for her daughter again and instructed her to call 911. The officer afterwards reportedly picked up a bag and left the house.

Police arrived minutes later around 02:00hrs. The battered woman was reportedly taken to the hospital by the cops but her attacker has not been seen since. However, he has since made phone calls to the woman threatening that if she does not drop the case then “people will die.”

Atwell, who is currently out of the country, told Kaieteur News yesterday that she is fearful that the policeman will find the woman and make good on his threats to kill her – she said that currently, through YANA, she is trying to find a temporary safe place for the woman and her children until the man is arrested and charged.