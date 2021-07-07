Paul DeNobrega claims Team Alanis’ road race title

Kaieteur News – Paul DeNobrega of Team Evolution pedaled his way to victory when Team Alanis staged its 55-mile cycle road race on Sunday last.

The win was his first of the 2021 season as he clocked 2 hours 27 minutes .08 seconds in the event which started and ended on CARIFESTA Avenue, with Half Way Tree being the turn back point.

Deeraj Garbarran took the runner up spot, while Alex Mendes placed third with Andre Green, Ralph Seenarine and Paul Choo-wee-nam completed the top six rewarding positions in the senior category.

Mario Washington continued his inspiring form, winning the junior division ahead of David Hicks and Sherwin Sampson in that order, while Mendes, Choo-wee-nam and Kwame Ridley were the top three finishers respectively in Masters category.

Clavicia Spencer won the female division, while Talim Shaw captured the Masters over – 50 title ahead of, Kennard Lovell and Shameer Baskh in that order.