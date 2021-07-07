Latest update July 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Opposition files no-confidence motions against Frank Anthony, Robeson Benn

Jul 07, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition has filed two no-confidence motions against Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, and Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn.

The no-confidence motions were hand delivered yesterday to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, by Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon.
Speaking to members of the media outside Public Buildings yesterday, Harmon said that the motion is being brought against Dr. Anthony because the Minister of Health has failed to draft a proper plan to deal with the COVID-19 situation.
He noted the government’s failure to address the acquisition of Sputnik-V vaccines and its arrangement with Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum is also among the reasons for filing the motion against Anthony. Further, Harmon noted that the Minister of Health has persistently demonstrated his inability to effectively undertake his duties in the health sector for the welfare of the citizens.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony.

“Dr. Anthony must bear direct responsibility for the health care crisis and disaster he has placed Guyana in, imperiling the lives and the health and wellbeing of every citizen…We all know that the situation in Guyana in respect to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spiral out of control, the number of deaths is about 478 or thereabout and that is basically a runaway train,” the Opposition Leader stated. As such, he requested that the House express a lack of confidence in the Minister of Health and called for his immediate resignation.
In the case of the Home Affairs Minister, Harmon said Benn ought to resign because crime is out of control.
“Crime is out of control, when you have a private citizen in the bright lights of Main Street, gunned down and onto to now we can’t find, with all the cameras around, we still cannot find who did it,” Harmon said.
The Opposition Leader claimed, “The APNU+AFC Coalition, in filing these no-confidence motions, is acting on behalf of hundreds of thousands of Guyanese who have lost all confidence in the performance of these two incompetent ministers to perform their duties.”

The Clerk is expected to examine the motions against the Standing Orders and submit the motions to the Speaker, Manzoor Nadir, who will decide on whether these motions could be placed on the order paper for debate.

 

