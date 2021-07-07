Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Goldsmith crushed to death by sand truck

Jul 07, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Rajin Persaud, 38, a goldsmith of Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is now dead after he was crushed by motor lorry GWW 8721 driven by Tillackram Dindial of Hope West, Enmore, ECD. The accident occurred at approximately 19:30hours on Hope West, Enmore Access Road, ECD, on Monday.

Kaieteur News understands that the motor lorry was stationary on the northern parapet of the access road in the vicinity of the driver’s premises offloading some sand.

As the driver of the motor lorry lowered the tray and started to reverse, his wife shouted at him indicating that he ran over one of their dogs.

Upon checking, he observed an identifiable male under the truck with what appears to be blood about his body.

He was then picked up by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. A breathalyser test conducted on the driver of motor lorry GWW 8721 revealed no alcohol.

Further investigation is in progress.

 

