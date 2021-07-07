Glenn Lall is heroic

Latest update July 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2021 Letters
Dear Mr. Lall,
As a born Guyanese I so admire your fearless fight against that Monster, ExxonMobil, who continues to take advantage of all Guyanese people due to the fact that the Government (last and current) has no spine to re-negotiate the contract. May I ask what and who are they afraid of to bring these folks to the table and look them in the eye, and let them know that they are robbing the innocent Guyanese people?
May I humbly suggest that you get the ordinary man, woman and youths to sign a petition through advertising in your popular newspaper? Stations can be set up at various business places, variety stores, and churches to have the folks come in and sign the petitions. I would be willing to volunteer my time. Someone like you who are not afraid can pull this off I am sure. Be the HERO for your fellow Guyanese folks, you are already halfway there at this point. I believe if you ask for help through your newspaper you can get the nation behind you and the current Government will have to listen to the people.
You are a fair person, God will Bless you keep fighting for your fellow Guyanese!
Respectfully Yours,
(Mrs.) Elaine Currie
