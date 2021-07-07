File still with Police Complaints Authority

Almost two months after Peter Headley killing…

Kaieteur News – It is almost two months since Peter Headley was shot and killed by a police officer, and the investigation into his death is still to be completed by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

On the night of May 15 last, Headley and 29-year-old, Rondel Daly, were arrested after they were suspected to be involved in a robbery. Headley was shot by one of two ranks while he was being transported to the Providence Police Station.

Those two cops were later placed under close arrest for his killing while an investigation was launched.

Last month, Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, had informed this publication that the investigation is in an advance stage of completion. According to Hoppie, “We want to ensure that no stone is left unturned, so we caused a comprehensive investigation to be done with the independence, which we thought is necessary. As soon as that is done, the file will be sent to the DPP and will be made public.”

However, it is still unclear whether the investigations were completed or if the ranks are still under close arrest. While it was reported in other sections of the media that the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, when contacted by this media house, the DPP’s Public Relations Officer, Liz Rahaman, clarified that the file is at the PCA and has not been filed with the DPP’s office.

According to previous reporting, ranks had intercepted Headley and Daly for a suspected robbery that occurred in Herstelling on May 11.

Sometime around 20:45hrs. at Nandy Park, police stopped and searched Headley’s motorcar. There, ranks found a television set, which they suspected was stolen in the Herstelling robbery. Daly was arrested and placed in the police patrol vehicle while Headley was placed in the front passenger seat of his car, when one rank entered the driver’s seat and the other entered the back seat.

While transporting him, the ranks claimed that Headley allegedly reached under his seat and pulled out what looked like a gun. According to police reports, this had caused the rank sitting in the back seat to shoot him. An injured Headley was reportedly rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he died while receiving treatment.

A post mortem was conducted on his body and it was revealed that he died from perforated lungs from a single gunshot injury. On May 21, Daly was charged for the Herstelling robbery and was remanded to prison.