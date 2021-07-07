Latest update July 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Eleven persons in custody after Linden police raid

Jul 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – Following a police raid that occurred on Monday, a total of 11 persons were detained after they were found with cannabis and a stolen firearm.
According to a police report, the police acted on information received and dispatched a party to conduct raids in the Wismar Station District in search of drugs, guns, ammunition or anything unlawfully obtained. The police ended up detaining 10 males along with one female and 11 grams of cannabis sativa after searching several homes. The age of the males who were detained ranged from 20 to 33, and a 21-year-old female.
The first detainee was arrested with a firearm and eight matching rounds of ammunition, which is the property of Grantley Rodney that was stolen on Sunday. He was also arrested for a series of break and entry acts and larceny. The sixth and eleventh detainees were arrested for possession of narcotics. The articles recovered were photographed and lodged and the detainees remain in custody, pending investigations.

