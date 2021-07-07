De guvment nah gat confidence in de Opposition too

Latest update July 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 07, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Wan Hay-Eff-See man was surprised to read bout de no-confidence motion wah file yesterday by de Opposition. He seh how de Hay-Eff-See symbol is de key but he can’t understand why dem always getting lock out of decision-making.
In de meantime, de guvment also surprise. Dem seh (and dem correct) how dem never hear bout wan no-confidence motion against a Minister. De only confidence de minister gat to enjoy is dat of de President. But like de Coal-a-Shun nah understand parliamentary conventions.
However, de guvment decide fuh file a counter motion in de parliament. Dem seh dem lose confidence in de Opposition. De guvment seh de Opposition like wan eraser; it does get smaller after every mistake de guvment mek.
De guvment also seh how de Hap-Nu nah gat confidence in itself. So dat is why it filing wan no-confidence motion.
Dem boys hope dat when de time come fuh de Speaker count de votes, he maths nat like “you-know-who?” Dem boys seh deciding wat is majority is not de Opposition strang point.
Dem boys done know dat de matter gan end up all de way to de CCJ. De Coal-a-shun gan dispute dat 34 is de majority of 65. Dem gan seh how yuh need 2/3 majority fuh defeat de motion. Is mo laughing stock Guyana gan become.
It mek dem boys remember when de journalist ask de Coal-a-Shun, “How much is 1+1?”
De Coal-a-shun check dem addition book and seh it is 2 but fuh safety sake leh we add half and den round it off to 3.
De journalist spot a lawyer in de house and ask he de same question: “How much is 1+1?”
De lawyer tek de journalist to de side and whisper: “How much do you want it to be?”
Talk half and wait fuh de confusion!
