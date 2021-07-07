Case against duo charged in Henry boys’ murders discharged by Magistrate

– DPP says there is sufficient evidence to charge the two

Kaieteur News – Magistrate, Peter Hugh, yesterday discharged the case presented against two men for the murder of Isaiah Henry, while the men will be remanded pending the outcome of the preliminary inquiry into the murder of Joel Henry, Isaiah’s cousin. The mutilated bodies of the two teens were found dumped in the Cotton Tree backdam last year, and earlier this year three men were arrested and charged for their murders.

Two of those men, Vinod Gopaul and Anil Sancharra, who were jointly charged for the murder of Isaiah Henry, had that case discharged at the Blairmont Magistrate Court yesterday. Attorney, Dexter Todd, who is representing the two argued that the State had not presented evidence of murder against Gopaul and Sancharra.

Magistrate Hugh, in support of Todd’s argument, subsequently ruled that on the close of the prosecution’s case there was no admissible evidence of murder established against the two-named accused. However, they are to remain in custody until the completion of the PI for Joel Henry. The court is set to commence the PI of Joel Henry’s death on August 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C. has since written to Magistrate Hugh requesting the documents that were taken at the PI pursuant to Section 72 (1) of the Criminal Law Procedure Act Chapter l-0:01 of The Police vs. Vinod Gopaul and Anil Sancharra for the offence of Murder of Isaiah Henry.

The DPP said that there was sufficient evidence against Gopaul and Sancharra at the time the charge was instituted and consequently “needs to ascertain why the accused were discharged and take appropriate action.”

The GPF’s Communication Unit had indicated that a statement would be released ‘shortly’ in relation to the dismissal of the murder charge against the two, but none had been sent up to press time.

Akash Singh, 20, called “Monkey,” a fisherman of Zeelugt Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo, was charged separately for the murders; his step-brother, Gopaul, 30, called “Magga,” of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, and Sancharra, 34, called “Dan pole” and “Rasta,” a labourer of D’ Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, were jointly charged. Prior to the court proceedings, police had indicated that they secured a confession and it was on those grounds that the men were charged.